Boeing lands largest bond deal of 2020

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, May 1 (IFR) - Boeing, once a stalwart Single A credit that risk-averse investors banked on, came to the primary market on Thursday to price a US$25bn bond issue at steep concessions driven by fears it could fall into the junk bond category in the coming year.

The seven-part bond offering, including a 40-year tranche, drew a massive order book of US$57bn mid-way through price progression, which allowed the deal to be upsized from initial talk of US$10bn.

At US$25bn, the deal is the sixth largest US-dollar bond transaction ever and the largest of 2020, according to IFR data.

Boeing paid up as much as 50bp of new issue concession to take that size, one banker away from the deal said.

"Optically, those spread levels look attractive, but I think given the amount they want to print they need to offer wide spreads," said Neil Sutherland, a portfolio manager at Schroders.

"Certainly, for a high-grade credit this looks cheap, but you have to look at high-yield comparisons because there is a decent chance, given the trajectory of the credit profile over the next 12 to 18 months ... of a downgrade to high-yield."

The new bonds come on the heels of the company's poor earnings report on Wednesday, which in part led Standard & Poor's to drop Boeing's credit rating to BBB– (from BBB) – just one notch above junk. Moody's and Fitch rate the company Baa2/BBB–.

UNDER PRESSURE

Boeing is struggling amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has crushed demand for passenger airplanes and forced it to cut back production.

The company was already under pressure coming into the year after 346 people died in two plane crashes of its best selling aircraft, the 737 MAX.

"It's certainly a fall from grace, but in the longer term they do have strength in that they operate in a space where there should be longer-term growth," Sutherland said. "But make no mistake, the challenges they face in the immediate term are staggering."

Bookrunners Bank of America, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo were able to tighten spreads by 75bp–87.5bp through price progression to land each tranche below 500bp of spread pick-up.

After the upsize, the deal was divided into a US$3bn three-year at 425bp over Treasuries, a US$3.5bn five-year at 450bp over, a US$2bn seven-year at 450bp over, a US$4.5bn 10-year at 450bp over, a US$3bn 20-year at 440bp over, a US$5.5bn 30-year at 450bp over and a US$3.5bn 40-year at 462.5bp over.

At initial price thoughts, Boeing was shopping the bonds close to average Double B spreads of 550bp over Treasuries and, despite significant tightening, still landed significantly wide of average Triple B Spreads of 306bp over, according to ICE BofA Data.

CASH NEEDS

Boeing had little choice but to pay up for the new debt, as it faces a cash outflow in 2020 that S&P pegs at US$19bn–$20bn – nearly double previous estimates.

Prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, S&P expected Boeing to rebound in 2021 to post cash inflows of US$13bn–$14bn, but it now expects those 2021 inflows to be just US$9bn–$10bn.

Moody's noted that Boeing's decision to pull out of a planned joint venture with Brazilian aerospace conglomerate Embraer eliminates US$4.2bn that the company would have had to raise.

Additionally, Boeing's liquidity was helped by a US$13.8bn delayed-draw term loan facility arranged in February that was fully drawn last month.

"We believe the additional liquidity from this financing and other potential unsecured liquidity sources, including those that may be available from government-sponsored programmes such as facilities from the Federal Reserve, provides us with enough cushion for the foreseeable future – not just for the aforementioned operating conditions but also through more adverse conditions than we expect today," David Dohnalek, Boeing's treasurer, said on an investor call.

With this public funding in place, Boeing will have other avenues of liquidity to fall back on.

The company is laying off 10% of employees, which is the maximum amount allowable to still qualify for stimulus money under the US government's relief fund, the CARES Act.

However, Boeing's chief executive, David Calhoun, is wary of the strings attached to such aid, including having to give the government an equity stake in the company.

Accepting funds from the CARES Act would also disqualify Boeing from accessing another avenue for liquidity – the Federal Reserves' corporate credit facility.

"They are trying to do what they can to avoid government intervention, because of the restrictions that would place on them," Sutherland said.

