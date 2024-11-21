News & Insights

Stocks
BA

Boeing JV awarded $600.3M Defense Logistics Agency contract modification

November 21, 2024 — 05:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The Bell Boeing (BA) Joint Project Office has been awarded a maximum $600.31M modification exercising the five-year option period of a five-year base contract with one five-year option period for V-22 Planned Maintenance Interval consumable market baskets. This is a fixed-price, incentive, performance-based contract. The ordering period end date is Nov. 30, 2029. Using customers are Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.