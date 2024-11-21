Boeing JV awarded $600.3M Defense Logistics Agency contract modification

The Bell Boeing (BA) Joint Project Office has been awarded a maximum $600.31M modification exercising the five-year option period of a five-year base contract with one five-year option period for V-22 Planned Maintenance Interval consumable market baskets. This is a fixed-price, incentive, performance-based contract. The ordering period end date is Nov. 30, 2029. Using customers are Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Japanese Ground Self Defense Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation.

