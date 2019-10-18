Boeing, J&J pull down Wall Street along with weak China data

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell on Friday as negative headlines about Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Boeing BA.N, along with bleak economic data from China, soured investor risk appetite and offset generally positive corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 255.07 points, or 0.94%, to 26,770.81, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.83 points, or 0.39%, to 2,986.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 67.31 points, or 0.83%, to 8,089.54.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

