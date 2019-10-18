Companies

Boeing, J&J pull down Wall Street along with weak China data

Wall Street fell on Friday as negative headlines about Johnson & Johnson and Boeing, along with bleak economic data from China, soured investor risk appetite and offset generally positive corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 255.07 points, or 0.94%, to 26,770.81, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 11.83 points, or 0.39%, to 2,986.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 67.31 points, or 0.83%, to 8,089.54.

