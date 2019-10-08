Boeing Invests $20 Mln In Virgin Galactic For Space Tourism

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) plans to invest $20 million in Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic that would help the space tourism company to develop technologies for commercial space access and transform global travel.

The new technologies could make people to travel across the globe faster than the speed of sound, the companies expect.

"Boeing's strategic investment facilitates our effort to drive the commercialization of space and broaden consumer access to safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible new forms of transportation," said Brian Schettler, senior managing director of Boeing HorizonX Ventures.

In July, Virgin Galactic had announced its intent to become a publicly-listed entity through a business combination with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

