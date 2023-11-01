News & Insights

Boeing investigating cyber incident it says hit parts business

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 01, 2023 — 06:51 pm EDT

Written by Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N said on Wednesday it is investigating a cyber incident impacting elements of the company's parts and distribution business and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Boeing acknowledged the incident days after the Lockbit cybercrime gang said on Friday it had stolen "a tremendous amount" of sensitive data from the U.S. planemaker that it would dump online if Boeing didn't pay ransom by Nov. 2.

Boeing declined to comment on whether it had attributed the cyber incident to Lockbit.

"This issue does not affect flight safety," a Boeing spokesperson said. "We are actively investigating the incident and coordinating with law enforcement and regulatory authorities. We are notifying our customers and suppliers."

Lockbit was the most active global ransomware group last year based on the number of victims it claimed on its data leak blog, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The hacking group typically deploys ransomware on a victim organization's system to lock it up and also steals sensitive data for extortion.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna; Editing by Chris Reese, Lisa Shumaker and Jamie Freed)

