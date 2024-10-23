Boeing intending to maintain $10B in cash on hand, says CFO

10:58 EDT Boeing (BA) intending to maintain $10B in cash on hand, says CFO
- Boeing sees Q4, 2025 as another use of free cash
- Boeing in process of going through portfolio, says CEO
- Boeing CFO says has plan to address balance sheet in near-term
- Boeing says 38 per month target for 737 production will be delayed
- Boeing says ended Q3 with 60 737-8 jets in inventory
