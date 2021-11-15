Boeing Inks MoU To Boost Innovation, Sustainability In Etihad's Global Network

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) and Etihad Airways, on Monday announced that they have inked a memorandum of understanding or MoU to develop sustainable flight operations across Etihad's global network.

In a bid to boost the operational efficiency, Boeing is expected to provide multiple services for the Etihad's 787 fleet including charting and Electronic Flight Bag navigational tools that provide pilots with real-time advisories to adjust course, altitude and speed to optimize fuel use and routing.

The new agreement also aims to focus on enhancing the efficiency of navigation and flight operations, airframe technologies, and sustainable practices to reduce Etihad's fuel use and emissions. The agreement also includes collaboration to develop tools for flight planning, arrival and departure procedures, en-route flight optimization, and community noise reduction.

The two companies will collaborate on ways to reduce emissions at Etihad's facilities, further the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and increase sustainable financing, the companies said in a statement.

