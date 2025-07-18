Boeing Inks Deal to Supply Up to 18 787 Dreamliners to Gulf Air

The Boeing Company BA recently signed a deal with Gulf Air to deliver 12 of its 787 Dreamliner widebody commercial aircraft, with options to supply six additional jets. This order should boost Boeing’s third-quarter commercial business backlog count and revenue generation prospects.

What’s Favoring Boeing?

As global air passenger traffic is rising rapidly, a significantly increased demand for fuel-efficient jets like the 787 Dreamliner has been witnessed in recent years. The latest contract win from Gulf Air is a solid testament to that.

Boeing expects 43,600 new airplane deliveries, expanding the global fleet to more than 49,640 aircraft by 2044, as per its 2025 Global Commercial Market Outlook report.



Such solid market growth prospects offer strong expansion opportunities for Boeing, one of the largest commercial jet makers in the world, which has more than 14,000 jetliners in service worldwide.



Boeing’s commercial aircraft backlog of more than 5,600 airplanes valued at $460 billion (as of March 31, 2025) indicates the increasing demand for its new fuel-efficient aircraft.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Stocks

Apart from Boeing, other prominent aerospace players that have a strong presence in the commercial aircraft market and are also expected to gain from the growing global jet fleet are mentioned below:



Airbus Group EADSY: The company has more than 12,000 commercial aircraft in service worldwide. Its product line of passenger aircraft includes A220 Family, A320 Family, A330 Family, A350 Family and A380 Family.



Airbus has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EADSY’s 2025 sales calls for an improvement of 12.9%.



Embraer S.A. ERJ: The company is the third-largest manufacturer of commercial aircraft in the world. Its product portfolio of commercial jets includes E175-E2, E190-E2 and E195-E2.



Embraer delivered an average earnings surprise of 150.60% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERJ’s 2025 sales implies an improvement of 15.4%.



Textron, Inc. TXT: Its unit, Cessna, offers a range of aircraft for the commercial market, including business jets, turboprops and piston-engine aircraft. Some of its products include Citation Longitude, Citation CJ3 GEN3 and Citation CJ4 Gen3.

Textron boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s 2025 sales suggests an improvement of 6.6%.

BA Stock Price Movement

In the past three months, shares of Boeing have risen 45% compared with the industry’s growth of 26.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BA’s Zacks Rank

Boeing currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

