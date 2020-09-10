Boeing in talks with FAA about new reported 787 production issue

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said late on Thursday it was in discussions with U.S. safety regulators about a new manufacturing issue in its 787 Dreamliner that was found last year.

KOMO News Radio reported the new issue involves the vertical tail fin on the 787, citing federal records.

Asked about the new issue, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reiterated on Thursday it "is investigating manufacturing flaws affecting certain Boeing 787 jetliners."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

