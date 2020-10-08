Boeing in talks with Alaska Air for potential 737 MAX order after jet's return to service -sources

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is in discussions with Alaska Air ALK.N for a potential deal to buy 737 MAX jets once the plane returns to service following a lengthy grounding, three people familiar with the matter said.

The talks are part of a series of negotiations between Boeing and airlines over jet orders or compensation after the 737 MAX was banned worldwide following two fatal crashes.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago Editing by Chris Reese)

((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +1 206 707 1218; Follow me on Twitter @ByEricMJohnson;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.