BA

Boeing in talks with Alaska Air for potential 737 MAX order after jet's return to service -sources

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is in discussions with Alaska Air ALK.N for a potential deal to buy 737 MAX jets once the plane returns to service following a lengthy grounding, three people familiar with the matter said.

The talks are part of a series of negotiations between Boeing and airlines over jet orders or compensation after the 737 MAX was banned worldwide following two fatal crashes.

