Boeing In Talks For 737 MAX Order From Riyadh Air

(RTTNews) - As per media reports, The Boeing Company (BA) is in talks to sell 150 737 MAX jetliners to Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Air. The deal could be valued about $8 billion. Riyadh Air has previously announced an order of up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes in a multi-billion dollar deal.

Riyadh Air was established in March, 2023. The new national carrier of Saudi Arabia plans to connect to more than 100 destinations worldwide by 2030. Riyadh will be the company's operational hub.

The 737 MAX reduces fuel use and emissions by 20 percent while producing a 50 percent smaller noise footprint than the airplanes it replaces. The 737 MAX offers up to 14 percent lower airframe maintenance costs than the competition in the single-aisle market, as per Boeing. It also features Boeing Sky Interior, highlighted by modern sculpted sidewalls and window reveals, LED lighting.

