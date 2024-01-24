Boeing improperly installed piece that blew off Alaska MAX 9 jet - Seattle Times

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The fuselage panel that blew off an Alaska Airlines ALK.N MAX 9 jet earlier this month was removed for repair and re-installed improperly by Boeing's mechanics at its Renton final assembly line, the Seattle Times reported on Wednesday, citing one person familiar with the matter.

The planemaker was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

