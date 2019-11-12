Boeing Hopes To Resume Max Deliveries In December

(RTTNews) - Boeing is hoping to resume deliveries of the 737 MAX aircraft to airline customers in December, when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to issue an Airworthiness Directive rescinding the grounding order following certification, according to a progress report issued by the aircraft maker.

The MAX is also expected to return to commercial service in January 2020. However, it is for the FAA and other regulatory authorities to determine the timing of certification and return to commercial service.

Boeing had confirmed recently that it developed software and training updates for the 737 MAX, and it expected that regulatory approval process of the 737 MAX return to service will begin in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Boeing said it has to complete five key milestones with the FAA before the MAX return to service. It has already completed the "FAA eCab Simulator Certification Session" last week.

It is now working towards the "FAA Line Pilots Crew Workload Evaluation" and the "FAA Certification Flight Test." This will be followed by "Boeing Final Submittal to the FAA" and the "Joint Operational Evaluation Board (JOEB) Simulator Training Evaluation."

Boeing has been reeling under the impact of the two crashes related to the 737 Max, Boeing's best-selling aircraft. The aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide in mid-March this year following two deadly crashes within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.

An Ethiopian Airlines aircraft crashed in the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital city Addis Ababa in March that killed all 157 people on board. It was the 737 Max's second accident in five months, after 189 people were killed on a Lion Air flight in Indonesia in October last year.

On March 13, the FAA grounded all U.S.-registered Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, including the 8 and 9 variants, as a precautionary measure following the crashes. Airlines around the globe also followed suit immediately and grounded their 737 MAX fleets.

Besides Boeing, its customer airlines also have been hit hard by hefty charges related to the grounding of their Boeing 737 Max fleets. They are now planning to seek compensation from Boeing.

