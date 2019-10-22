Boeing has made progress on 737 MAX, but FAA needs weeks to review

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is making progress toward getting its 737 MAX aircraft in the air again but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will need at least several more weeks for review, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said on Tuesday.

Dickson told a news conference in Washington that the agency has received the "final software load" and "complete system description" of revisions to the plane, which was grounded after two fatal crashes.

The FAA must complete pilot workload management testing and have U.S. and international pilots conduct scenarios before a key certification test flight.

"It is going to be several more weeks before we go through all of that part of the process," Dickson said. "We've got considerable work to do."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jason Neely)

