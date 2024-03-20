Boeing has decided to keep 737 production below 38/month -CFO says

Adds shares in paragraph 2, details in paragraphs 3-4

March 20 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N has decided to keep 737 jet production below 38 per month and will only accept a fully conforming fuselage from supplier Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N, CFO Brian West told analysts on Wednesday.

Shares of the planemaker fell 2.8% in premarket trading.

Manufacturing quality at both Boeing and the supplier are facing increased scrutiny following a Jan. 5 incident in which a door plug blew off a 737 Max 9 plane mid-flight.

West told a Bank of America conference that the company's cash burn in the first quarter will be somewhere between $4 billion and $4.5 billion, "higher than we originally planned back in January."

The cash burn is due to a combination of lower deliveries, lower volume at its commercial division along with some working capital pressures.

(Reporting By Abhijith Ganaparavam in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.