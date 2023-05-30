News & Insights

Companies
BA

Boeing has boosted 787 Dreamliner production rate to four a month, company says

Credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill

May 30, 2023 — 12:54 pm EDT

Written by Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

Adds details about production rate increase in paragraphs 3 and 4

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 30 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N has increased production of its widebody 787 Dreamliner from three to four planes per month, a company official said on Tuesday.

Lane Ballard, Boeing's vice president and general manager for the 787 program, announced the rate increase as reporters toured the company's 787 production facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

The company intends to ramp up 787 production to five jets per month by the end of the year and deliver 70-80 Dreamliners this year.

In April, the company said it had stabilized 787 production at three jets per month after producing Dreamliners at a low rate earlier this year.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Valerie.Insinna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.