Boeing halts purchase of titanium from Russia

Aishwarya Nair
Tim Hepher
Credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing Co BA.N said on Monday it has suspended purchasing titanium from Russia.

"Our inventory and diversity of titanium sources provide sufficient supply for airplane production, and we will continue to take the right steps to ensure long-term continuity," the company added.

