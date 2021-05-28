Companies
Boeing halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliners - WSJ

Boeing Co has halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners, adding fresh delays for customers following a recent five-month delivery suspension due to production problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. planemaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

