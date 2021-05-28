Boeing halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliners - WSJ

May 28 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners, adding fresh delays for customers following a recent five-month delivery suspension due to production problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. planemaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.