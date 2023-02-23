Boeing halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliner jets - FAA

Changes sourcing, adds details from FAA statement, WSJ report

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets as the planemaker was conducting additional analysis on a fuselage component, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday.

Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed, the agency said in an emailed statement, adding it was working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Boeing has not handed over a Dreamliner since Jan. 26 from the production line or from the dozens stored awaiting delivery because of a documentation issue.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

