Companies
BA

Boeing halts deliveries of 787 Dreamliner jets - FAA

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

February 23, 2023 — 04:42 pm EST

Written by Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing, adds details from FAA statement, WSJ report

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets as the planemaker was conducting additional analysis on a fuselage component, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday.

Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed, the agency said in an emailed statement, adding it was working with Boeing to determine any actions that might be required for recently delivered airplanes.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Boeing has not handed over a Dreamliner since Jan. 26 from the production line or from the dozens stored awaiting delivery because of a documentation issue.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Anirban.Chakroborti@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.