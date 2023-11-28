Boeing Granted $2.3 Bln For Addl. U.S. Air Force KC-46A Tankers

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) said that it will build an additional 15 KC-46A Pegasus tankers under a Lot 10 contract awarded by the U.S. Air Force valued at $2.3 billion. One hundred fifty-three KC-46A multi-mission aerial refuelers are now on contract globally.

Earlier this year, the Air Force awarded Boeing a Block 1 upgrade contract, adding more advanced communications capabilities to enhance the aircraft's data connectivity and situational awareness.

To date, Boeing has delivered 76 KC-46As to the U.S. Air Force and two to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

