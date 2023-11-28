News & Insights

Markets
BA

Boeing Granted $2.3 Bln For Addl. U.S. Air Force KC-46A Tankers

November 28, 2023 — 11:01 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) said that it will build an additional 15 KC-46A Pegasus tankers under a Lot 10 contract awarded by the U.S. Air Force valued at $2.3 billion. One hundred fifty-three KC-46A multi-mission aerial refuelers are now on contract globally.

Earlier this year, the Air Force awarded Boeing a Block 1 upgrade contract, adding more advanced communications capabilities to enhance the aircraft's data connectivity and situational awareness.

To date, Boeing has delivered 76 KC-46As to the U.S. Air Force and two to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.