Boeing Gets Orders For Forty 737 Max Jets From Avolon

June 20, 2023 — 07:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aerospace major Boeing (BA), announced on Tuesday that aircraft leasing company Avolon has ordered forty Boeing 737 Max airplanes at the Paris Air Show.

The 737-8 model is a single aisle aircraft that can seat 162 to 210 passengers depending on configuration and has a range of 3,500 nautical miles. It is expected to reduce fuel use and emission by 20 percent compared to the airplanes they replace.

In premarket activity, shares of Boeing are trading at $220.35, up 0.16% or $0.36 on the New York Stock Exchange.

