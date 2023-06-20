Boeing Gets Orders For Eight 737-9 Jets From Air Algerie

(RTTNews) - Aerospace Company Boeing (BA), announced on Tuesday that flight carrier Air Algerie confirmed an order of eight fuel-efficient Boeing 737-9 jets at the Paris Air Show.

Air Algerie has also signed a memorandum of understanding for two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters or BCF to meet increasing cargo demand.

Air Algerie already operates single fleet of more than 30 737-500, 737-600 and 737-800 jets. The new Boeing jets are designed to serve 193 passengers in a two-class configuration and has a range of 3300 nautical miles.

The 737-800 Boeing carriers carry more payload, up to 23.9 tons and offers more range, 2,025 nautical miles compared to previous standard body freighters.

In premarket activity, shares of Boeing are trading at $220.46, up 0.21% or $0.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.

