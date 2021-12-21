Boeing Gets Orders For 19 767 Aircraft From UPS

(RTTNews) - The Boeing (BA), on Tuesday said it has received an order for 19 767 Freighters, from UPS, to boost its operational efficiency and payload capability amidst rising air cargo demand.

The company is expected to receive the cargoes during the period between 2023 and 2025.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. For the year Boeing's freighter sales included 80 firm orders for new widebody freighters and more than 80 orders for Boeing Converted Freighters.

In 2021 air cargo demand has surged due to an expansion of e-commerce and express cargo markets.

Based on the 767-300ER passenger jet, the 767 Freighter carries up to 52.4 tons of revenue cargo with intercontinental range, serving as a flexible platform for long-haul, regional and feeder markets.

Boeing's 2021 commercial market outlook forecasts an annual increase of four percent in air cargo demand over the next 20 years.

