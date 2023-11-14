News & Insights

Markets
BA

Boeing Gets Order From Oman Air To Supply 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter

November 14, 2023 — 06:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced on Tuesday that it has received an order from Oman Air to deliver 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter or BCF. The order is the first dedicated cargo aircraft for the Muscat-based carrier.

With the ability to carry up to 23.9 tons of freight at a range of 3,750 km, the 737-800BCF will contribute to continued capacity growth.

The 737-800BCF is designed for customers who are responding to increased cargo demand, optimizing fleets, or replacing older freighters.

The fuel-efficient 737-800BCF has up to 20 percent lower fuel use and CO2 emissions per ton, compared with the previous generation of standard-body freighters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.