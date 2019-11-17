Boeing Gets Order For Two 787-9 Dreamliner Jets From Biman Bangladesh

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced an order for Two 787-9 Dreamliner Jets from Biman Bangladesh Airlines that is valued at $585 million at list prices.

The purchase - recorded in October as an unidentified order on Boeing's website - complements Biman's fleet of 787-8 jets with the larger and longer-range 787-9 variant, Boeing said.

Boeing also provides services that help Biman operate more efficiently. As part of a multiyear agreement, the airline's pilots this year began using the Jeppesen Flite Deck Pro X electronic flight bag (EFB) platform to access mobile charts and navigational information, increasing their situational awareness on the ground and in the air.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.