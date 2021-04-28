Markets
Boeing Gets Order For 777 Freighters From Silk Way West Airlines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) has received an order for five 777 Freighters from Silk Way West Airlines. The 777 Freighter is the world's largest, longest range and most capable twin-engine freighter. With a range of 9,200 kilometers, the 777 Freighter can carry a maximum payload of 102,000 kilograms.

Silk Way West Airlines is the largest cargo airline in the Caspian Sea region with an annual cargo turnover of 350,000 tons. Based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, the airline operates approximately 350 monthly scheduled flights to 40 destinations around the world.

