(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA), Tuesday announced that it has received an order for 20 more 777-9 airplanes from Qatar Airways, totaling the existing Boeing 777X aircraft order to 94.

Qatar Airways has 12 787 Dreamliner and 25 737 MAX aircraft on order.

Currently, Boeing's stock is trading at $179.70, up 0.44 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

