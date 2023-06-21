Boeing Gets New Orders For 737 Jets From Luxair

(RTTNews) - Aerospace major Boeing (BA) announced on Wednesday that flight company Luxair has ordered four Boeing 737-8 airplanes at the Paris Air Show.

With this, the total orders from Luxair comes to eight, four 737-7s and four 737-8s.

Luxair operates 19 airplanes including the next generation 737s. It will initially lease two 737-8, due summer of this year, before taking the delivery of its first 737-8.

The 737 airplanes are expected to save up to eight million pounds of CO2 emissions annually compared to the aircrafts it replaces. They are also quieter, creating a fifty percent smaller noise footprint compared to the airplanes they replace.

On Tuesday, shares of Boeing closed at $212.37, down 3.46% or $7.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.

