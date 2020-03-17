Boeing Gets a Credit Downgrade as Its Cash Outlook Worsens

S&P Ratings downgraded the aircraft maker’s credit rating by two notches on Monday, to BBB from AA-, leaving it just two notches above junk. The analysts also left Boeing’s rating on watch for more downgrades in the event its cash flow doesn’t improve.

Boeing’s cash crunch is looking more serious than it was a month ago, and its credit rating has been downgraded to reflect that.

The analysts now expect Boeing to burn $11 billion to $12 billion of cash this year, while they had previously expected the company to bring in $2 billion of cash.

Global airlines are hard up for cash as well, as air travel has cratered because of the coronavirus. Airline operators are reportedly seeking a $50 billion bailout from the federal government as a result.

Boeing’s cash needs primarily stem from three issues: It may need to wait longer than expected for 737 MAX prepayments; help support some of its suppliers during production halts and declines related to the MAX and coronavirus; and pay airlines earlier than expected to compensate them for the grounding of the 737 MAX jet.

Boeing recently fully drew down all of a $13.8 billion credit line from big banks to ensure it has enough liquidity during the market volatility and air-travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

S&P Ratings is the second major firm to downgrade the company’s credit rating—still investment grade—into the “BBBs,” or the three rating tiers just above junk.

As U.S. corporate debt has ballooned over the past decade, the BBBs have become a much larger share of the U.S. investment-grade bond market. They currently make up nearly 50%.

