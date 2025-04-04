Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?

Business is booming for American aerospace giant Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA). At least, it seems that way, judging by the more than $50 billion in potential new aircraft orders and contracts it procured in the last two weeks of March 2025. This is on top of the company's half-trillion dollars in backlog.

The aerospace sector leader shares a duopoly in the passenger aircraft industry with French rival Airbus SE (OTCMKTS: EADSY). By the looks of it, Boeing’s business is going to get even busier with more export tariffs looming that will persuade U.S. airlines to purchase their planes over their rival. Yet, the stock is still trading down -5.66% year-to-date (YTD) as of April 1, 2025. This could be the time to buy the dip during the market selloff.

Boeing Racks Up Over $50 Billion of Deals in March 2025

When it rains, it pours. And it’s pouring contracts for Boeing. In the last two weeks of March 2025 alone, the company procured deals that could reap over $100 billion in sales. Here are some of them:

Japan Airlines ordered 17 more Boeing 737-8 airplanes on March 25, adding to an existing 2023 order of 21 aircraft for a total of 38 airplanes for delivery commencing in 2026.

Korean Airlines finalized an order for 20 Boeing 777-9 and 20 Boeing 787-10 airplanes, with options for 10 more 787 Dreamliners, valued at around $32.7 billion, on March 27. It is Korean Air’s largest deal ever with Boeing for up to 50 widebody aircraft.

Malaysia Airlines ordered 18 Boeing 737-8 and 12 Boeing 737-10 aircraft and options for up to 30 more 737 MAX aircraft, with delivery starting in 2029.

BOC Aviation ordered 50 Boeing 737-8 jets on March 30. BOC Aviation has increased its backlog of aircraft to 138 orders. It currently leases 69 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes to over 15 airlines worldwide.

The United States Air Force closed a contract with Boeing under its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program to build the next-gen F-47 fighter jet on March 21. It is the sixth generation fighter jet. The contract is estimated to be worth hundreds of billions over the program's multi-decade lifetime.

The United States Air Force awarded a $2.45 billion modification to a previous contract for the C-17 Globemaster III sustainment on March 31. The full contract value now stands at $7.59 billion.

The total contract value of deals added in March 2025 exceeds $50 billion, showing no demand shortage for Boeing’s planes. Yet the company is still proceeding with a 10% workforce reduction—about 17,000 jobs—not including the engineers affected by last November’s 33,000-member mechanic union strike.

JPMorgan Adds Boeing to Its Conviction List

On April 1, 2025, JPMorgan added Boeing to its Analyst Focus List as a growth idea. This signals optimism in the commercial aerospace industry's demand and supply chain normalization. JPMorgan removed RTX Co. (NYSE: RTX). Boeing is actively looking to sell its Jeppesen navigation unit. Business Insider reports there is a bidding war for Jeppesen, Boeing’s navigation unit, surpassing an acquisition price north of $8 billion, higher than the initial target of $6 billion.

Why Are Shares Still Selling Off With Such Great News?

One would expect Boeing stock to be riding high with the series of contract wins, but it is trading down along with the rest of the market. The overall market has been weak due to falling consumer confidence and fears of looming tariffs and trade wars.

According to The Air Current, citing sources at Boeing’s Renton, Washington facility, the company has reportedly cut 737 MAX production to 31 units per month, down from 38, due to wing manufacturing delays. However, Boeing disputes it ever reached 38 units or that a production cut occurred. The FAA had capped output at 38 planes following the early 2024 door plug incident involving Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK).

With analysts forecasting a return to profitability in 2025, bullish investors may look at the current market weakness as an opportunity to step into Boeing shares. A powerful support to watch is the 200-month moving average at $164.45. Monthly supports tend to be stronger than daily supports like the 200-day moving average at $167.66.

