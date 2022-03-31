Boeing Gets 20 Addl. Orders For 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters From ASL Aviation

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co.(BA) said Thursday that it has received an order for up to 20 additional 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters from ASL Aviation Holdings, an Irish aviation services provider. The financial terms of the deal, which is for 10 firm orders and 10 purchase rights, are not known.

Dave Andrew, Chief Executive of ASL Aviation Holdings said: "This new order is an important element of our fleet renewal programme, and we are delighted to expand our partnership with Boeing on the 737-800BCF…"

The aircraft will be converted by Boeing at approved MRO sites including STAECO in Jinan, China and at Boeing's London Gatwick MRO facility.

This is ASL's second order for the 737-800BCF, and including options, the organization's total 737-800BCF orders and commitments with Boeing will be 40 aircrafts.

