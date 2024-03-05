Boeing Gets $439.6 Mln Contract For 12th WGS Communications Satellite

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) Tuesday announced the receipt of a $439.6 million contract to build the 12th Wideband Global SATCOM or WGS communications satellite for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command.

The WGS constellation will add communications capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies. The anti-jam capability of Boeing's new Protected Tactical Satcom Prototype payload will also be integrated on WGS-12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.