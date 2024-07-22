News & Insights

Boeing Forecasts Global Need For Nearly 2.4 Mln New Aviation Personnel Over Next 20 Years

July 22, 2024 — 11:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA), Monday announced that the company forecasts a global demand for nearly 2.4 million new commercial pilots, technicians, and cabin crew to support the growing commercial fleet and meet the long-term increase in air travel.

Over the next 20 years, the Virginia-based company expects demand for more than half of new industry personnel in Eurasia, China, and North America, and more than three times demand for personnel in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Currently, Boeing's stock is moving down 0.13 percent, to $179.48 on the New York Stock Exchange.

