Boeing Forecasts 2.4 Mln New Aviation Roles By 2044

July 22, 2025 — 12:09 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) Tuesday released its 2025 Pilot and Technician Outlook, projecting a need for 2.37 million new aviation professionals over the next two decades.

To support a growing global fleet driven largely by single-aisle aircraft and rising travel in emerging markets airlines will require roughly 660,000 pilots, 710,000 maintenance technicians, and one million cabin crew members.

Two-thirds of these hires will replace retiring personnel, while the remainder will accommodate fleet expansion. Eurasia, China, and North America will account for over half of the demand, with South and Southeast Asia seeing the fastest growth tripling staffing needs.

Boeing emphasizes competency-based training enhanced by mixed-reality technology to prepare future crews, underscoring its commitment to safety, quality, and innovative workforce development.

