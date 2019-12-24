Boeing Fired Its CEO Over the 737 MAX Jet. Here's What Wall Street Is Saying.

Wall Street analysts are weighing in on what’s next for Boeing, the commercial aerospace giant, and for the grounded 737 MAX jet..

Boeing made a huge change in the C-suite Monday, cutting ties with CEO Dennis Muilenburg over his handling of the 737 MAX crisis. Now Wall Street analysts, who were mum on the future of Muilenburg before the firing, are weighing in on what’s next for the commercial aerospace giant.

None see the change as a panacea. They argue that Boeing (ticker: BA) faces longer-term issues that will be dealt with, most likely, by the CEO who follows Dave Calhoun, due to take on the job on Jan. 13.

“The Board simply had to act,” wrote Melius Research analyst Carter Copeland in a Tuesday research report, calling the ouster of Muilenburg unavoidable. “Merely changing the CEO won’t magically fix everything, but it does allow for a fresh approach in setting expectations with multiple stakeholder groups.”

Copeland rates shares the equivalent of Buy and has a $521 target price for the stock, believing the right way to value the stock is on a post-MAX crisis basis. Shares were up 0.5% at $339.38 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Calhoun, a board member for about a decade, isn’t a long-term solution for the company, according to Vertical Research Partners analyst Rob Stallard. “At the age of 62, we think that he is likely to have a relatively short tour of duty at Boeing,” wrote Stallard in a Monday research report. “We agree with equity investors that have sent the stock up about 3% [Monday] that his appointment is good news, but not revolutionary.”

Stallard also rates shares at Buy. His target price is $400 a share.

Baird analyst Peter Arment also called Calhoun’s appointment good news, believing it can restore some lost confidence among aviation stakeholders. But, like Stallard, he doesn’t see the change as a cure-all.

“The long-term [market] share loss issues still remain, which remains the biggest concern,” wrote Arment in a Monday research report.

Arment explains that based on the companies’ backlogs of orders, the Airbus (AIR.France) A320 NEO has a 58% share of the market for single-aisle jets that the NEO and the MAX both serve. How the battle for market share develops is a key point he is watching.

And market share is one reason Arment is the bear of the bunch. Arment rates shares the equivalent of Hold and has a $322 price target for Boeing stock, a little below recent trading levels.

2019 has been a difficult year for Boeing (ticker: BA).,The latest model of its 737 jet has been grounded world-wide since mid-March, after two crashes in a matter of months which claimed the lives of 346 people.

Boeing shares are down about 20% since the second MAX crash, far worse than comparable gains of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average over the same span. The stock is stuck in a range of—roughly—$330 to $375 a share as investors and analysts wait for the MAX to come back.

Wall Street’s best guess is that the plane will return to service late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2020. Even after that, questions will remain, including about Boeing’s management, its market share, and whether people will be willing to fly in the troubled jet.

