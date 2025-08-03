Markets
BA

Boeing Fighter Jet Workers Set To Strike Monday

August 03, 2025 — 10:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Approximately 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union, working at Boeing facilities in St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri, and Mascoutah, Illinois, voted on Sunday, August 3, 2025, to reject a modified four-year labor agreement.

This marks the second time union members have overwhelmingly voted down a proposal from Boeing, following an initial rejection on Sunday, July 27.

As a direct consequence of this continued disagreement, a strike is set to begin at midnight on Monday, August 4, the union said in a statement.

IAM Members assemble and maintain advanced aircraft and weapons systems, including the F-15, F/A-18, and cutting-edge missile and defense technologies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.