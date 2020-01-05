Boeing, FAA Reportedly Review Wiring Issue On 737 MAX

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co (BA), who has been reeling under the impact of the two crashes related to the 737 Max, and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration are reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on the aircraft, according to reports.

The 737 Max aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide in March 2019 following two deadly crashes within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.

The New York Times reported that Boeing's internal audit, which conducted the review at the request of the FAA, found that two bundles of wiring are too close together, opening the potential for a short circuit.

Boeing is currently working to design separating the wiring bundles if necessary, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that the FAA is considering mandatory flight-simulator training before U.S. pilots can operate 737 MAX jets again. FAA earlier rejected such training mandates.

Last month, Boeing's chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg resigned, after he repeatedly failed to contain the fallout from the 737 MAX crashes.

