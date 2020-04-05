Boeing Extends Suspension Of Puget Sound Production Operations Indefinitely

(RTTNews) - Boeing said Sunday that it would extend the suspension of production operations at all Puget Sound area and Moses Lake sites until further notice, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It is being taken in light of its continuing focus on the health and safety of employees.

The company said on March 23 that it would suspend production operations at its Puget Sound area facilities in light of the state of emergency in Washington state and the company's continuous assessment of the accelerating spread of the coronavirus in the region. Production had been expected to resume early this week.

The company said today that the volunteers who have been supporting essential site and services work should continue to report to their assigned shifts. Puget Sound area and Moses Lake employees who can work from home should continue to do so.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.