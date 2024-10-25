Boeing exploring sale of space business, WSJ reports

Boeing (BA) is exploring a sale of its NASA business, including the Starliner space vehicle and operations that support the International Space Station, Sharon Terlep and Micah Maidenberg of Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter. The effort is part of a strategy by Boeing’s new CEO Kelly Ortberg to streamline the company and stem losses, the Journal says. The potential sale is at an early stage and may not result in a deal, it adds. Shares of Boeing moved up 1% to $156.46 following the report.

