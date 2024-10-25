News & Insights

Boeing exploring sale of space business, WSJ reports

October 25, 2024 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Boeing (BA) is exploring a sale of its NASA business, including the Starliner space vehicle and operations that support the International Space Station, Sharon Terlep and Micah Maidenberg of Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter. The effort is part of a strategy by Boeing’s new CEO Kelly Ortberg to streamline the company and stem losses, the Journal says. The potential sale is at an early stage and may not result in a deal, it adds. Shares of Boeing moved up 1% to $156.46 following the report.

Read More on BA:

TipRanks
