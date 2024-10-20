Boeing exploring asset sales amid complicated financial position, WSJ says

Boeing (BA) and members of its largest union have reached a tentative agreement on Saturday but even if the deal is ratified on Wednesday and union members go back to work, the company remains in a perilous financial position, The Wall Street Journal’s Sharon Terlep reports. Boeing is exploring asset sales that could bring in much-needed cash while shedding noncore or underperforming units, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BA:
- Boeing union announces proposal to end strike, vote coming Wednesday
- Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) Strike Is Impacting Its Suppliers
- Spirit AeroSystems announces employee furloughs in response to Boeing strike
- Heico price target raised to $265 from $245 at Morgan Stanley
- AerSale price target lowered to $8 from $10 at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.