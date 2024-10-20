Boeing exploring asset sales amid complicated financial position, WSJ says

Boeing (BA) and members of its largest union have reached a tentative agreement on Saturday but even if the deal is ratified on Wednesday and union members go back to work, the company remains in a perilous financial position, The Wall Street Journal’s Sharon Terlep reports. Boeing is exploring asset sales that could bring in much-needed cash while shedding noncore or underperforming units, according to people familiar with the discussions.

