Boeing expects to start 737 MAX production in May - Fox Business News

Boeing Co expects to start production of grounded 737 MAX jet this month, Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun said https://bit.ly/2Ab5t2R in an interview with Fox Business News on Friday.

"I am confident we will start our line this month on the MAX again," Calhoun told Fox Business.

In April, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said Boeing was planning to begin production for the aircraft at low rates during the second quarter of 2020, with deliveries resuming in the third quarter following regulatory approvals.

