Boeing expects supply chain problems to last through most of 2023

Contributors
Jamie Freed Reuters
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill

Boeing expects supply chain problems to persist almost until near the end of 2023, led by labour shortages at mid-tier and smaller suppliers, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"It's been a real issue for both manufacturers and will probably stay that way in my view almost to the end of next year," Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun said at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum in Doha.

"And the biggest restraint of all for that mid-tier set of suppliers and sub-tier set of suppliers is labour availability, do we have a workforce," he said.

Boeing said on May 11 that 737 production had been slowed by shortages of a single type of wiring connector.

Reuters last month reported engine maker CFM International, a joint venture between GE GE.N and Safran SAF.PA, was facing industrial delays of six to eight weeks in the wake of supply-chain problems.

