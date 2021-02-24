Commodities
Boeing expects demand for 2,610 jets from Latin America, Caribbean by 2039

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing Co BA.N said it expects demand for 2,610 new airplanes, valued at $365 billion, from Latin America and the Caribbean over the next two decades.

During this period, it expects the number of people traveling within South America to overtake the traffic between Central and North America.

Through 2039, passenger traffic across the region is projected to grow 5.1% annually, with airplane fleet expanding 3.5% a year, Boeing said on Wednesday.

