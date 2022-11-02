Boeing expects $3 billion-$5 billion in free cash flow in 2023

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N expects to generate $3 billion-$5 billion in free cash flow next year on the back of a ramp-up in deliveries of 737 MAX and 787 jets, its Chief Financial Officer Brian West told investors on Wednesday.

