Boeing expects $3 billion-$5 billion in free cash flow in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

November 02, 2022 — 11:23 am EDT

Written by Rajesh Kumar Singh for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N expects to generate $3 billion-$5 billion in free cash flow next year on the back of a ramp-up in deliveries of 737 MAX and 787 jets, its Chief Financial Officer Brian West told investors on Wednesday.

