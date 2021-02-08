Boeing executives say requiring COVID-19 tests before U.S. flights could pose economic risks

Companies
Two senior Boeing executives warned the White House that requiring COVID-19 tests before traveling on U.S. domestic passenger airline flights could pose significant economic harms.

"Imposing such a burden on the already financially beleaguered airline industry has the potential for severe unintended consequences that will ripple across the entire economy," wrote Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Stan Deal and Chief Aerospace Safety Officer Michael Delaney in a letter sent Friday.

