Boeing, Etihad Airways To Use 787-10 On EcoDemonstrator Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said the company and Etihad Airways will use a 787-10 Dreamliner to test ways to reduce emissions and noise as part of the ecoDemonstrator program. Boeing and Etihad will work with industry-leading partners, including NASA and Safran Landing Systems, to conduct aircraft noise measurements from sensors on the airplane and the ground. The testing program is expected to last about four weeks before Etihad enters its Boeing 787-10 into service.

The ecoDemonstrator program utilizes commercial aircraft to test technologies. The 2020 program, which will begin testing in August, is the first to use a Boeing 787-10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.