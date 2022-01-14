Companies
Boeing engineer on key airplane programs Michael Teal to retire -company memo

SEATTLE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N executive Michael Teal, a top engineer on its 777X program and its 737 MAX program, is set to retire, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Teal was a vice president and chief project engineer during development of the 737 MAX.

