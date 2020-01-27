Boeing-Embraer Partnership Receive Brazilian Approval

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA)and Embraer (ERJ) said that they received unconditional approval from Brazil for their strategic partnership.

The companies noted that the partnership has now received unconditional clearance from every regulatory jurisdiction with the exception of the European Commission, which continues to assess the deal.

Unconditional clearance has now been granted in Brazil, United States, China, Japan, South Africa, Montenegro, Colombia, and Kenya.

The planned strategic partnership comprises two joint ventures. One joint venture made up of the commercial aircraft and services operations of Embraer (Boeing Brasil - Commercial) in which Boeing will own 80 percent and Embraer will hold 20 percent.

The another joint venture will promote and develop markets for the multi-mission medium airlift C-390 Millennium (Boeing Embraer - Defense) in which Embraer will own a 51 percent stake and Boeing will own the remaining 49 percent.

