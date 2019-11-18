Boeing, Embraer JV For C-390 Millennium Airlift Named Boeing Embraer - Defense

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Embraer (ERJ) announced their joint venture to promote the C-390 Millennium multi-mission airlift and air mobility aircraft will be called Boeing Embraer - Defense. Embraer will have 51 percent ownership of Boeing Embraer - Defense, with Boeing holding the remaining 49 percent.

The C-390 Millennium, a tactical transport aircraft, is now in full production. It can be used for aerial refueling, cargo and troop transport, cargo and paratrooper airdrop, search and rescue, aerial firefighting and humanitarian missions.

