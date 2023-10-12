Boeing EcoDemonstrator Explorer To Fly On SAF In Collaboration With NASA

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said the company is partnering with NASA and United Airlines for in-flight testing to measure how sustainable aviation fuel or SAF affects contrails and non-carbon emissions, in addition to reducing the fuel's life cycle climate impact. During testing, Boeing's second ecoDemonstrator Explorer, a 737-10 destined for United Airlines, will fly with 100% SAF and conventional jet fuel in separate tanks and alternate fuels.

The company noted that the project is the latest phase in a multi-year partnership between Boeing and NASA to analyze how SAF can reduce emissions and enable other environmental benefits.

Boeing has committed to deliver commercial airplanes compatible with 100% SAF by 2030.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.